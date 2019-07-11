Open-air cinema to wow crowds in Telford

Severn Hospice has revealed its plans for two Sunset Cinema events at Telford Town Park in September.

The charity is inviting film and music fanatics to get their best Freddie on for a rocking open air screening of Bohemian Rhapsody or warm up their voice for a super sing-along of The Greatest Showman.

The events, which are being sponsored by Rybrook Shrewsbury Mini and BMW, will see Bohemian Rhapsody screened on Friday September 6 and The Greatest Showman on September 7.

Hannah Gamston, fundraising officer at Severn Hospice, said: “Are you ready to Rewrite the Stars? Or will you do the Fandango?

“We’re so excited to bring two fantastic films to Telford Town Park this September. The weekend promises two glorious evenings for the whole family and will help us continue caring for families living with an incurable illness.

“So, dig out those camping chairs and picnic blankets and see the stars under the stars as the sun sets over Shropshire – it really will be the greatest show.

“A huge thank you to our sponsors Rybrook Mini and BMW and RGB as well as Telford & Wrekin Council, without their support we wouldn’t be able to put on events like this for everyone to enjoy.”

Bohemian Rhapsody celebrates the extraordinary life of Queen’s Freddie Mercury and the band’s music while The Greatest Showman is an original musical that showcases the birth of show business – inspired by the imagination of P. T. Barnum.

Advertising

Families and friends are welcome to bring their own picnics and there will also be a bar and street food stalls to enjoy on site.

Georgie Dixon, marketing and event co-ordinator at sponsors Rybrook Shrewsbury, said: “We are incredibly excited to be working with Severn Hospice again for their Sunset Cinema events later this year.

“Rybrook Shrewsbury Mini and BMW will be there with our popcorn at the ready for both screenings – we can’t wait!”

Gates at both events will open at 6pm with each film starting when the sun sets at around 8pm.

Tickets cost £12 an adult, £8 for a child under 12 while kids under the age of five go free.

For tickets visit severnhospice.org.uk/sunsetcinema