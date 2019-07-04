Acclaimed tenor to sing at Newport proms

Cosy Hall will host the event on August 24, and will feature classical opera and the music of Broadway.

The show will feature acclaimed singer Yuri Sabatin, who now lives in London. He regularly appears in concert across the UK, Italiy, France and Germany.

He made his UK professional debut in 2008 and was awarded best male singer in the Royal Opera House BP summer screens competition in that same year which saw him singing to over ten thousand people in London's Trafalger Square.

It is being organised by Tara Kelsey, a Telford mezzo soprano opera singer.

She said: "I am hoping to reach out to the local people of Telford with this exciting news as there is rarely if ever an opportunity to experience such an event locally."

The pair will be joined by pianist Wayne C. Baddeley originally classically trained and once considered a child prodigy Wayne as literally performed all over the world and with orchestras such as the BBC Big Band and The Joe Loss Orchestra.

Tara said: "I feel very fortunate to be performing alongside two brilliant artists and hope that the people of Telford and afar will bring along their flags and join us for this unmissable evening.

"They can be assured of a big prom finale of classic numbers to sing along to."

The evening will commence at 7.30pm. Light refreshments and a programme will be included with purchase of tickets, which cost £10 in advance or £12 on the door.

To book call 07957 661222.