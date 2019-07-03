Newport students put final touches to Anything Goes the musical

The 1930s Cole Porter musical includes plenty of well-known numbers including the classic Anything Goes as well as I Get a Kick Out of You and You’re the Top. The show is set aboard a cruise ship bound for London and the professional set hired in for the show as well as a band of leading local musicians and a full sound and lighting rig will bring the classic tale to life for the audience.

The whole cast of 37 pupils have learned to tap-dance and the spectacular song and dance numbers will be the real highlights of the show.

Amie Mills, one of the show’s production team and a former professional dancer, says the pupils have relished learning the complex dance moves.

“Each year I think I may be asking too much of our pupils as the choreography we give them gets more and more difficult but each year they rise to the challenge," she said.

"This year it’s been wonderful to teach every member of the cast to tap dance and the scenes when they’re all on stage dancing together are truly spectacular. I can’t wait for the opening night and to see all of their hard work come together to produce a memorable show.”

The show takes place from the July 10 to 13 and tickets, priced at £15 and £8 for concessions, can be purchased by visiting the school’s reception during school hours or by calling 01952 953810.