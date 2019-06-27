Telford family fun day to honour work of the armed forces

The line-up includes special military vehicle displays, group shows from local forces reserve units, cadets and regular forces from the Navy, Army and the Royal Air Force.

There will be all of the usual family fun including sports activities for the kids, have-a-go archery and tennis, a music and entertainment stage, funfair, inflatables, craft stalls, food, drink and much more.

It will take place in Telford Town Park arena from 11am-5pm

Councillor Raj Mehta, cabinet member for communities and inclusivity said: “This is another opportunity for our communities to come together in a relaxed family atmosphere and pay tribute to those who serve and have served our country from all cultures and backgrounds.”

Councillor Chris Turley, lead on the armed forces covenant for the borough, commented: “We hope as many armed forces families as possible take advantage of our offers across the weekend to experience some of the fantastic leisure activities the borough has to offer.

"We are extremely grateful to all our servicemen and women who are committed to protecting our country, and also to their families who support them throughout their service.”