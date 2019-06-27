Bands and youngsters taking centre stage at Shifnal Carnival

There will also be a bigger royal party on the lead float at the event, which will run from 1.15pm to 5pm.

The organisers are hoping for dry skies as thousands of people are expected to flock to the town's annual summer show.

Carnival queen Thalia Finnazi will lead the parade along with eight others on the main float after a successful recruitment disco was held earlier this year to attract more participating children and young people.

The party will include carnival princess Sienna Hilton, carnival prince William Dodd and a host of attendants.

Shifnal Carnival vice-chairman Harry Turley says: "We had a carnival queen's disco earlier in the year to select the queen, princess and prince. As a result we've got a much bigger royalty party this time which is brilliant to see.

"As a committee we want to thank everybody for their support for the event even after the huge success of last year's show which was our 50th anniversary. We want to keep that spirit going for the community.

"The show is a great asset to the town. It brings lots of people in. We are expecting a couple of thousand depending on the weather.

"We will be crowning the queen and there are extra bands booked to play this year."

Advertising

Organised by Shifnal Town Council, the show will kick-off with the gathering of the floats at Admirals Farm at 1.15pm, with judging at 1.30pm.

Children and walkers will then be judged at 2pm, with the crowning of the carnival queen at 2.30pm ahead of the carnival procession which will set off from Admirals Close at approximately 2.45pm and will follow a route to the village hall car park on Aston Street.

The distribution of prizes will take place at 4.30pm.