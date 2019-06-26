Voice of Pokemon's Ash Ketchum coming to Telford for comic con

The event, which this year takes place at Telford's International Centre, will feature Veronica Taylor, star of the popular cartoon based on the Pokemon computer game.

Other stars who have just been announced include X-Men's Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann and George Buza, as well as The Walking Dead star Ross Marquand.

Guests already confirmed for Wales Comic Con: Telford Takeover include Gotham's Donal Logue and Buffy The Vampire Slayer's James Marsters.

There will be around 40 exhibitors, selling lots of collectibles, comics and sci-fi themed art.

This year's Comic Con runs over the weekend December 7-8.

Telford used to have its own comic con event, but it was cancelled after ten years.

MCM Comic Con had been based at the International Centre since 2007, but was cancelled last year so organisers could focus on expanding shows in Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham.