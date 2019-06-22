Ex-Wolves stars ready for charity kick-off

The two teams will be taking part in a charity football match at Pattingham Playing Fields later this month.

The event will include a fun day for all the family, with a barbecue, music, a bouncy castle and a chance to meet the players after the game.

It will be held in aid of Compton Care, which is based in Wolverhampton and provides care and support for families living with incurable conditions.

Organiser Dave Woolley said: “It’s our way as a community just to say thank you to Compton Care. On the day we will be asking for a donation.

“After the match there is a barbecue, music with DJ Ralph, apple bobbing, a bouncy castle for the children, with a chance to meet the players after the game.

“Everything will have been sponsored by local businesses, and everything raised on the day will go to Compton Care.”

The match will take place on June 30 with a noon kick off.