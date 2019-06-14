Acts ready to battle it out in Telford’s Got Talent final

This is the second year that the talent competition has run, thanks to a partnership with local production company Dennis Miller Productions and Telford & Wrekin Council.

The judging panel, which includes ex--EastEnders star Ricky Norwood, Councillor Shaun Davies and last year’s Telford Got Talent winners, Intrigue, will be casting their votes and looking the support of the audience to help them choose this year’s favourite act.

The finals take place tomorrow at 7pm at Oakengates Theatre.

Tickets are on sale to the general public who can go along and show their support.

All 35 contestants who made it to the semi-finals last month put on amazing performances and managed and wow the audience of over 200 people.

Shaquille, from Dennis Miller Productions, commented: “We are extremely grateful to Telford and Wrekin Council for supporting Telford’s Got Talent again this year and allowing us to make the event bigger and better than ever. Choosing the final 13 acts was very difficult and divided us as a production team - the talent was so good and all so different, it has been fantastic to see so many talented people join in.”

Councillor Shaun Davies and Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council said: “We are very proud to be able to support this fantastic local event which showcases some of the great talents of our residents. As a panel judge I can’t wait to see the final acts on stage this weekend and wish all 13 acts the best of luck.”

The winner of this year’s event will walk away with the £500 prize, a trophy and performance opportunities throughout the year.

Tickets for this weekend’s final can be purchased at theplacetelford.com