Get your glad rags on for Newport Old Tyme Market

The Victorian-themed Old Tyme Market, an annual staple since 1968, will take over the quaint, cobbled St Mary's Street from 6pm.

Organiser Patrick Beech, who chairs the town's Chamber of Commerce, said: "It has been going for 52 years, run by the Chamber of Commerce. Originally it was to promote a little bit more trade in St Mary's Street.

"We close the street off at about 2.30pm and we encourage the stallholders to set up, up and down the cobbles.

"It starts officially with a procession by the town crier and the royal party from the carnival at about six o clock.

"We've got a variety of stalls, about 35 of them."

Mr Beech and town mayor Peter Scott both said that in years gone by many people would dress in Victorian gear and evoke the spirit of the age, and they appealed for more people to do so this year.

Mr Scott said: "We're really encouraging people to dress up because in the older days, and I'm going back 30 years, it was rammed with people dressed up and it really looked like an old tyme market."