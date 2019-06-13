Menu

Advertising

Get your glad rags on for Newport Old Tyme Market

By Rob Smith | Newport | Telford entertainment | Published:

One of Newport's quirkier regular events will return this Friday, and visitors are encouraged to dress up in Victorian-style clothes.

Putting on the style for Newport’s Old Tyme Market are, from left, Pam Prince, Katie Foster and Patrick Beech

The Victorian-themed Old Tyme Market, an annual staple since 1968, will take over the quaint, cobbled St Mary's Street from 6pm.

Organiser Patrick Beech, who chairs the town's Chamber of Commerce, said: "It has been going for 52 years, run by the Chamber of Commerce. Originally it was to promote a little bit more trade in St Mary's Street.

"We close the street off at about 2.30pm and we encourage the stallholders to set up, up and down the cobbles.

"It starts officially with a procession by the town crier and the royal party from the carnival at about six o clock.

"We've got a variety of stalls, about 35 of them."

Mr Beech and town mayor Peter Scott both said that in years gone by many people would dress in Victorian gear and evoke the spirit of the age, and they appealed for more people to do so this year.

Mr Scott said: "We're really encouraging people to dress up because in the older days, and I'm going back 30 years, it was rammed with people dressed up and it really looked like an old tyme market."

Telford entertainment Entertainment Newport Telford Local Hubs News
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News