Anything goes for Telford theatre group

The Little Theatre in Donnington will set sail from New York to London from Thursday to Saturday, performing the Cole Porter musical Anything Goes.

Including the beloved titular song as well as other Cole Porter hits I Get A Kick Out Of You, You're The Top and It's De-Lovely, the musical is set on the luxury cruiser the SS American.

It tells the story of an evangelist-turned-nightclub singer, a lovelorn stockbroker wooing a debutante, her British lord fiance and a gangster disguised as a minister.

Director Vikki Lee said that the cast of 32 have been rehearsing for Anything Goes since February, and have enjoyed going over the classic songs and setting of the 1930s.

She said: "The show is essentially a musical farce and has provided much fun over the last few months of rehearsing. As we also build all of our own sets at the theatre, we have also enjoyed transforming our stage to the deck of a cruise ship."

To learn more about the theatre and book tickets, visit https://www.littletheatredonnington.co.uk/.