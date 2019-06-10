Telford's Got Talent: Performers whittled down to final 13

More than 200 people watched the final 35 battle it out in the semi-finals at The Place in Oakengates, before judges whittled it down to the final 13.

In ITV's Britain's Got Talent, acts win through automatically with a golden buzzer. The TGT semi-finals featured a similar concept, whereby if all five judges stood up, the act secured their place in the final and their chance at winning the £500 grand prize. The winner will also get a trophy and more opportunities to perform.

The finalists are:

Telford Community Steel Band

Bethany Stokes

Full Out

The Final Calling

Grace Clarke

Isobel Parker

Joe Oladunni

StarSome (St Matthew's Primary School, Donnington)

Blackout

Louisa Warburton

Macey O’Neil

Paris Smith

Ryan Allen

Organiser Shaquille Miller said: "The contestants put on an amazing performance and the audience participation created a fantastic environment, where everyone felt involved in the show.

"The semi-finalists worked very hard to get that far in the competition, and the performances demonstrated that they gave it their all.

"Choosing the final 13 was very difficult this year, and has us torn as a production team because the talent was so good and all so different. We want to make sure that Telford sees the wide range of talent that its communities have to offer.

"It’s the second year we have done this for Telford and we love it even more this year than the last. The contestants have been so enthusiastic and committed and the support from the community has been tremendous."

The final will be judged by former EastEnders actor Ricky Norwood, last year's winners Intrigue and Telford & Wrekin Council leader Councillor Shaun Davies.

There will also be a Telford's Got Talent after party for anyone over the age of 18. VIP Bronze, Silver and Gold packages are up for grabs at the main event, and discounted wristbands to the after party will be given.