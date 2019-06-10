Who needs Glastonbury! School choirs ready to rock own festival

Charltonbury is the Wellington Outdoor Music event held at Charlton School.

This year's festival, on July 9, combines music with family activities, stalls and sideshows and a host of refreshment choices.

There is also an Arts and Craft marketplace and the chance to try archery.

Assistant Head, Anna Vickers said the event gave children from all over Telford the chance to perform in front of the crowds.

"So far, several local primary and secondary school have signed their performers up for the once in a lifetime opportunity," she said.

This year we are joined by Short Wood Primary Choir, St Patricks Band, Dothill Band and Choir, Apley Wood Band, St Georges Choir, St Peters band and Choir, Crudgington Band, St Laurence Dance Group and Choir.

"We are also expecting some amazing performances from our secondary partners HLC and Ercall Wood and gust performers from Telford Park and Telford Langley secondary schools.

And of course there will be Charlton’s own orchestra, dance company, choir, bands, drama groups and solo performers. We are also very excited to be joined for the first time by Street Dance Telford who will be showcasing their talent at the event."

Advertising

She said that the event was open to everyone in the community.

"At Charlton we pride ourselves in being at the heart of the local community and look forward to welcoming our visitors and guest performers for a night of musical and cultural celebration."

This year's Charltonbury will be held from 4.30-9pm. Tickets for the event, outside weather permitting, are just £2 in advance and £2.50 on the day. They can be purchased from reception or finance in advance or on the door.