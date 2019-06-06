Final countdown to Newport Carnival

A procession of floats, live music and a host of stalls will be in the High Street on Saturday for a day of entertainment and fun.

Graham Foster, chairman of the Carnival Committee, said: "It's been said many times over the past two years that it has been a good thing moving the carnival from Shuker Field to the High Street.

"This will be the third year that the carnival has been in its new location. Let's hope the sun is shining like last year, when our event was held under blue skies, making the event one of the best attended ever."

The fun begins at 10am with jugglers and other street entertainers. The carnival will be officially opened at 11am by town mayor Councillor Peter Scott and Sparkle the Unicorn.

The procession will begin at 1pm from Shuker Fields, moving along Audley Avenue, to Avenue Road, Upper Bar and the High Street before finishing at Lower Bar.

Road closures will be in place throughout the day, and those in the area are asked to follow the instructions of volunteer marshals when visiting the area.

The prizes for the procession flats will take place in the High Street at 2.30pm.

Mr Foster said: "Please come along to Newport's annual carnival day.

"There's bound to be something for everyone, whether it's riding on the fair , watching the musicians, watching the acts on the family stage or looking round the many stalls and attractions."