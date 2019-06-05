Menu

Fire-eaters, food and music at Wellington fair

By Rory Smith | Wellington | Telford entertainment | Published:

Organisers are preparing for a community midsummer celebration in Wellington this weekend.

Organisers are set for the fair on Saturday

The Wellington Midsummer Fayre is inspired by an historical Shropshire event dating back to the 13th century and will be held in the town centre on Saturday.

The annual event is described as a historical hotchpotch, loosely inspired by the ancient June fairs held in Wellington hundreds of years ago along with the town’s annual Jubilee celebrations of the 1770s.

Attractions will include Morris dancers, medieval minstrels, brass bands, choirs, folk bands and fire-eaters.

There will be 40 food and craft stalls surrounding the parish church and the highlight of the day is set to be a costumed procession which winds its way around the town at midday.

The event is hosted by a partnership of community groups, including Wellington H2A, All Saints Church, Wellington Telford Brass Band, Hadley Orpheus Male Voice Choir, Tadlop, the Arts Centre Telford and the Ironmen Severn Gilders Morris Dancers.

