Jack Dee coming to Telford this year

The stand-up comedian, sitcom star, writer and presenter will play at the Oakengates Theatre in Telford on November 27.

Dee has been selling out venues including the London Palladium and the Hammersmith Apollo for more than 20 years, and from September he will take his Off The Telly tour on the road around England.

“In these difficult and uncertain times people need hope – a ray of sunshine to brighten their day. And that’s very much where I come in," he said.

The star of Bad Move, Lead Balloon and Josh, Dee is the latest coup for the Oakengates Theatre which has already seen Jimmy Carr, Stewart Francis, Nish Kumar and Jim Davidson sell out.

Known for his expertise in sarcasm and deadpan humour, Dee is also an established presenter having chaired Radio 4's I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue quiz for over 10 years.

Tickets for Jack Dee: Off The Telly go on sale today and cost £22.50. The show starts at 8pm on November 27.

To book tickets visit the box office, call 01952 382382 or see www.theplacetelford.com