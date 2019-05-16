Robot rings the changes at Newport Show

For the first time the show, at Chetwynd Deer Park on July 13, will have a Harper Adams University Innovation Zone that aims to showcase how agriculture is moving forward.

The futuristic zone will be packed with displays about how robots are helping the farming industry, new technology in agriculture and interactive activities for visitors to enjoy.

President of the show Jo Ford said he is delighted to welcome this addition.

“To have this new feature in partnership with Harper Adams University is a huge coup for our show,” he said.

“It will be a fascinating insight into an area of agriculture that I am sure many of our visitors will be eager to understand, see in action and have a go themselves.

“The zone will feature the latest in farming and engineering technology and visitors can try their hand at flying a drone, learn about autonomous vehicles in agriculture and see if you can get the highest score on our Weedzapper app.”

Visitors will have the chance to control a robotic digger with an Xbox controller to scoop as many beads into a bucket in one scoop as possible and try out the Laser Weed App, which spots weeds in soil.

For more information visit newportshow.co.uk