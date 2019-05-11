Blists Hill to host screening of The Greatest Showman

Inspired by the imagination of PT Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

It stars Hugh Jackman in the lead role, and its most popular song This Is Me was nominated for an Oscar.

Blists Hill, in Madeley, Telford, will show the film on The Green on July 5. The film will be shown on a huge 8m x 4m inflatable screen as part of the Ironbridge Gorge Museums lates programme.

The gates will open at 7.30pm, and visitors will walk through the Victorian streets to the traditional fun fair, where they will be bale to try their hand at the coconut shy.

People are invited to bring their own picnic, or can grab food and drink from the Forest Glen Pavilion.

Seating will not be provided and people can bring their own blankets, pillows or low-backed chairs.

The film will be screened whatever the weather, and those interested in attended are advised to dress appropriately.

Tickets cost £15 each and must be purchased online ahead of the event. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult and dogs will not be allowed. The film will finish around 11.30pm.

For more details visit ironbridge.org.uk or call 01952 433424.