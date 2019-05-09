Hair-raising styles showcased at Telford competition - in pictures

With new categories and more students taking part than ever before, the Telford College competition was the organisation's biggest yet.

It is the fifth year the college has hosted the annual hairdressing and barbering competition, and the event saw 65 hairdressing and barbering students battling it out in five categories.

They included 'avant garde', 'glam night out', 'carnival', 'festival' and 'current gents cut and finish' for the barbering students.

As always the Avant Garde models stole the show with a host of spectacular, bright, out of the ordinary hairstyles, outfits and makeup.

Miranda Leaver, 18, who is on a level 3 vocational course, and was competing in the Avant Garde category, said: “The competition has been quite nerve wracking for me this year, it takes so much preparation and practicing for the big day but overall it's an enjoyable experience."

Naomi Whyte of Newport, also competed in the Avant Garde theme, and the 21 year old said: “It was nice to be able to get my friend I made last year at Telford College to be my model, I put so much time and effort into my look, which is an ocean theme my model and I are so pleased with the outcome."

Lorna Hardy competed in the competition this year for the second year running and said: “Despite all the stress the competition gave me, I couldn't be prouder of the work I produced on the day."

Hairdressing lecturer Kerrie Treharne said she was proud of her students' work.

She said: “As always the students are somewhat nervous about competing in the competition but I feel that it always comes together on the day. I am particularly impressed with the standard of work from all the students this year as they were given the brief and categories in October and have worked hard ever since producing their mood boards and getting their own resources for the big day. Myself and Tara Bali, hairdressing lecturer, couldn't be prouder of all the students who have taken part in the competition year after year and always improve on their hairdressing skills."