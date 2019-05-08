Artists hope to draw in crowds

The art group at Wellington Methodist Church are busy preparing for the event which also open for other artists to display their efforts.

The exhibition will be held at the church, in New Hall Road, Wellington, on July 5 and 6 from 10am to 4pm both days.

Artists interested in taking part should phone the organisers on 07592 881108 for an entry form which must be returned before June 14.

All artwork must be delivered to the church by July 3.

Refreshments including home made cakes will be served at the exhibition on both days and there will be a coffee morning as normal on the Saturday.

Residents are urged to attend the event. Admission is free.