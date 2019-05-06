The Hadley Hot Rods prepare to go the Full Monty

"The Hadley Hot Rods" - Andrew Hyde, Kevin Knight, Nick Farmer, David Morris and Mark Barnett will be performing the Full Monty to raise money for Cancer Research UK and Prostate Cancer UK.

The dance will be part of a first-of-its-kind ladies night at Hadley United Services Club.

The charity evening will take place on May 24 and will also include a drag act, cherry waiters and a raffle.

Like the 1997 comedy film, the Hadley Hot Rods have been working hard to not only remember their dance steps, but to build up their bravery for the big night.

Kirsty Stubley, who is organising the event, said: "I wanted to do a charity night. I was trying to decide what to do and the Full Monty popped into my head. The lads are quite a laugh and I told them my idea – I expected them to tell me where to go. But they all turned around and said yeah. It went from a single idea and it has built up from there.

"I'm so proud of the lads. From the first rehearsal we were all a bit embarrassed, but they have been coming every week with a smile on their faces. They're full of ideas, and they've all been rehearsing at home.

"Everybody has been putting in a lot of time and effort."

So far £780 has been raised from ticket sales alone.

But Kirsty said they are aiming to raise about £3,000 across donations, raffles and the Hot Rod's sponsorship forms.

"It has really become quite a community thing," Kirsty said. "Everybody has pitched in."