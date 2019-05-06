Sex lives of Tudors talking point at Wellington Festival

Lesley Smith, curator at Tutbury Castle, will give her talk at Charlton School in Apley Avenue tomorrow.

The talk, which begins at 7.30pm, will deal with everything from contraception to conception in the 15th and 16th century.

Further events as part of the Wellington Festival include a guided walk and talk about Phillip Larkin.

The literary giant was Wellington's librarian when he wrote his two novels and first collection of poetry.

The talk will take place at Wellington Library and will begin at 7.30pm on Wednesday. It will deal with Larkin's time in the town, as well as his efforts to modernise the then antiquated library facilities.

Wednesday will also see a series of short walks, all starting from outside Wellington Leisure Centre, an art workshop at Wellington Methodist Church and an informal celebration of poetry at the Sir John Bayley Club in Haygate Road.

More event will take place throughout the next few weeks, including plays, music, history and woodcraft.

For a full list visit wellingtonartsfest.co.uk