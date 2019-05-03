Countdown on to Severn Hospice’s Colour Run at Telford Town Park

Severn Hospice’s annual Colour Run at Telford Town Park will take place next month.

The Colour Run, now in its fourth year, will help fund comforting care and emotional support to local people in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales with incurable illnesses.

This year the event is being sponsored by Western Power Distribution, medal sponsors W R Davies Toyota and paint station sponsors Nuffield Health and Barbers Estate Agents.

And in preparation, representatives from each business visited the hospice in Telford this week to meet staff and get a taste of what’s to come on June 9.

Hannah Gamston, fundraising officer at Severn Hospice, said: “We’re really grateful to our corporate sponsors for choosing to support us and our Colour Run this year.

“Their support really helps make the event a success and those taking part will have lots of fun getting covered in colour.”

Melvyn Holmes, team manager at Western Power, said: “We were so delighted with the popularity of the event last year and are proud to support it once again.”

Everyone is welcome to take part in the family-friendly event with the route chosen especially so it’s fully accessible for pushchairs and wheelchairs.

Advertising

Sean O’Brien, sales negotiator and marketing coordinator at Barbers Estate Agents, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring a paint station for the second year running. The hospice provides a vital service and it is a privilege to support such a fantastic organisation.”

Signing up online in advance costs £20 for adults, £10 for children under 15 and children under five go free.

Participants taking part will receive a T-shirt, pair of sunglasses, a sachet of colour powder, bottle of water, medal and a poncho to keep the car seats clean on the way home.

On the day, registration will open from 10am with the paint party starting at 10.45am before the runners take off at 11am.

Mark Powell, sales manager at W R Davies, said: “Severn Hospice is a local charity that’s close to our hearts and we’ll do whatever we can to try to support the charity.”

For information visit severnhospice.org.uk/colourrun19