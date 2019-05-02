Youngsters hit the high notes at Telford event

Choirs made up of local schools performed at Oakengates Theatre in Telford both yesterday and Tuesday in front of crowds of cheering parents.

It was a return to the venue for the event, which held two similar shows in April.

In total 1,000 pupils from across the area have been involved in the event, which aims to help young people to live up to their aspirations in the arts.

Isobel Hickman Jethro Swindley-Watson

Organisers said the youngsters had “smashed it” during their performances this week, which covered a wide variety of genres and eras of music.

The event was put together by the Schools Arts Trust and The Arts Centre Telford (TACT).

Pupils spent months preparing music and practising their scales for the nearly two hour show.

From big choirs all singing in unison to brave soloists standing in the spotlight, the evening included a whole host of talented performers from all walks of life.

On Tuesday, students from Moorfield, Lilleshall, Tibberton, St. Lawrence and Oakmeadow performed, and others were performing last night.

Brilliant

A spokesman for the School Arts Trust said: “Thank you so much for all the support and well done to a truly brilliant group of children.”

It comes as TACT announced its plans for its summer programme.

TACT, based in Holyhead Road, Ketley, is a stage school and theatre company which offers singing, acting, dance and instrumental lessons.

It has about 250 students, aged from two upwards, and has been running since 2011.

The society offers a range of performing arts clubs throughout the school holidays.

Youngsters from the age of three can get involved in dance schools and stage schools, as well as a rehearsals for a show.

All classes are £5 per week and payable monthly in advance.

Private lessons are also available in acting, singing, dancing and a host of musical instruments.

For more information about the variety of lessons and classes on offer at TACT visit theartscentretelford.com or email admin@theartscentretelford.com.

Big Sing events are held regularly in the county, with children from across Telford getting a chance to perform at Oakengates Theatre.

In the past they have performed songs from musicals including Aladdin and Matilda, as well as a selection of popular songs.

It comes after a similar event was held in Oswestry last month.

More than 100 primary school pupils from the Oswestry area took part in a Big Sing event at Moreton Hall School. Students from Weston Rhyn Primary School, Woodside Primary School, Oswestry and and Bwlchgwyn Primary School across the Welsh border, took part in a range of fun musical activities, culmination in singing well known songs as part of a mass choir in front of a packed audience of parents and teachers. The initiative, developed by North Shropshire Music hub and under the tuition of Moreton Hall’s Music Department, encourages young children to explore the joys of making music as well as generating a love and enjoyment for choral singing.