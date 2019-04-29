Field to fork festival returns

The event will take place at Harper Adams University and aims to teach people about where their food comes from and how it is produced.

Festival goers can expect interactive entertainment, educational exhibits and presentations, children’s activities, tasting sessions, tractor-trailer rides, robot making, vintage tractors, animal interaction, passionate producers at the farmers market, and more.

Simon Pride, Director of Marketing and Communications at Harper Adams, said: "The festival, held initially as a one-off last year, derived from our desire to celebrate the country’s single biggest manufacturing sector: food.

“We all have to eat yet we frequently hear worrying statistics, for example, how a quarter of the British public do not know that bacon comes from pigs and how a fifth are not aware that eggs come from chickens. We fully support moves to invest in food and farming education in our schools, but there is so much more to share and celebrate, and with a much wider audience."

Harper Adams University has teamed up with Shropshire Festivals, who are behind events such as Shrewsbury Food Festival, Shropshire OktoberFest and Shropshire Kids Festival.

The free Field to Fork festival will be taking place on Saturday. People can register for tickets at fieldtoforkfestival.com