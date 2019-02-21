Hundreds cheer on for Great Dawley Pancake Race - with pictures

Celebrating ahead of Shrove Tuesday, this year's Great Dawley Pancake Race in Telford saw about 50 people put on their running shoes to compete in front of more than 100 spectators.

Armed with a frying pan and pancake, participants in an under eights, junior and senior race dashed up the street before reaching the dedicated flipping zone, performing the notoriously difficult pancake flip and crossing the finish line.

Upon finishing the race, participants were awarded with a certificate from the town's mayor, councillor Malcolm Randle.

High Street was closed for the afternoon as the event took place, which saw sponsorship from the town's Co-op supermarket and live music throughout the day.

Clare Turner, town clerk, said the event was a perfect example of community involvement in a traditional high street.

"All the businesses along High Street engaged with it which was exactly what we were after," she said.

"We got a great turnout and wonderful support from the community, which is really starting to get on board with the town council's plans and projects.

"We chose to do the race in the half term closest to Shrove Tuesday to make sure all the parents and children that want to take part can do, and we certainly weren't disappointed this year.

"As we had to close High Street it was vital we got the right support and I'm thankful to say we did. Shops not only advertised the event but took part in it too – and even our local PCSO, Stephen Lloyd, got involved which was brilliant."

She added: "The high street shopping culture continues to change all over and most of our shops are independently owned.

"They're run by local people that we want to support so it's great to know the council is getting the support back.

"I'd like to say a big thank you to everyone who engaged with the event and made sure it was so successful. We look forward to organising it again next year."