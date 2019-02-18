WATCH: Hundreds of motorcyclists ride out for anniversary event

The Midlands Riders’ Ride Outs and Events celebrated its fifth anniversary with a breathtaking turn out of more than 450 supporters yesterday.

Midland riders Sunday ride out

Scores of bikers turned up for the opening ride of the group’s calendar year from Telford Services, in Shifnal, to Dinky’s Dinah, in Ford near Shrewsbury.

The group also marked the milestone with the launch of its new app for enthusiasts to download and get live updates of all planned rides and events.

Based in Telford group, which organises charity fundraisers throughout the year, said it had created the app for members not on social media.

Ride out organiser Chris Thompson, of Bridgnorth, says: “It’s the biggest first event turn out we have had since we started in 2015. We counted to 450 and stopped counting after that as more and more people were arriving. It ‘s just got bigger every year.

“People came from as afar as Lincolnshire and Gloucester. Loads of hands went up when I asked how many people were joining us for the first time. It was really pleasing to see.”