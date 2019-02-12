Panto to be staged in Wellington

The Crown Players have been raising money for local charities for over 45 years, by putting on an annual pantomime every February.

This year it is staging Dick Whittington at The Charlton School in Wellington from February 18 to 23.

Julie Link, from the group, said: "Last year we donated £7,500 to Severn Hospice which is our chosen charity again this year.

"One member of our group has been involved since the group began and she is the producer again this year.

"The lead roles this year are being played by the younger members of the group.

"Our cast ages range from five to others in their 70s."

The shows from Monday to Thursday start at 7.30pm.

There are 6pm showings on Friday and Saturday, and a 1pm matinee on Saturday.

Tickets cost £6.50 for adults and £3.50 for children and pensioners.

Family tickets, for two adults and two children, are available for £18.

For tickets call Julie on 01952 240621, 07538 035737 or e-mail thecrownplayers@gmail.com