Applications open for this year's Telford’s Got Talent contest

Mother and daughter singing duo Intrigue last year walked away with the trophy, as well as £500.

Now talented acts are being invited to register for the latest auditions after it the competition was among the best attended events to put on to mark Telford’s 50th anniversary last year.

Following its success Telford & Wrekin Council have joined forces up with organisers Dennis-Miller Productions to run the event for a second year.

More than 600 people attended the finals to see 19 acts battle for honours.

Last year’s event was organised to mark Telford’s 50th birthday and 50 years of Oakengates Theatre @ The Place.

Talented performers are urged to send in applications for the auditions which will take place on April 6 and 14 at Oxygen Nightclub, in Central Square, Telford. The deadline is on April 13.

The semi-finals and final live show will take place in the summer with an independent panel, including a celebrity judge, to be announced soon.

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council Shaun Davies said: “Telford’s Got Talent proved a huge success last year and a great way to celebrate the town’s 50th birthday and we are delighted to be supporting the talent competition again.

Advertising

"As a panel judge last year it was fantastic to see the talents of so many people from around the borough – I can’t wait to see more acts on stage later this year at Oakengates Theatre.”

Shaquille Miller, of Dennis-Miller Productions said: “We are extremely grateful to Telford & Wrekin Council for supporting Telford’s Got Talent again and allowing us to make the event bigger and better than ever. We are hoping to see lots of different types of talent from across the borough – so if you are, or know of an adult, family, young person, group and individual we would love to hear from you.”

Apply via www.telfordsgottalent.co.uk or phone 07723 457622.