Thousands of fans come to Telford for world's biggest scale model event - with video

Scale Model World, which has made Telford its home over 21 years, sees huge footfall through the centre's three halls, and this year was no exception.

Organised by the International Plastic Modeller's Association (IPMA), the event grows every year and the 2018 event, held over two days in November, was fully booked.

Modellers, collectors and suppliers from all over the world were treated to hundreds of intricate displays and announcements by manufacturers.

Themes for the models ranged from military to sci-fi, pop culture and realistic modern vehicles.

There were also more than 140 competitions, a Kit Swap, demonstrations and an Airfix Make & Paint session for young modellers.

Groups and individuals from across the world shared their experiences of the event on Youtube:

