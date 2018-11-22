Menu

Advertising

Thousands of fans come to Telford for world's biggest scale model event - with video

By Rob Smith | Telford | Telford entertainment | Published:

Thousands of model fans packed out the Telford International Centre for the world's largest scale model event.

Scale Model World, which has made Telford its home over 21 years, sees huge footfall through the centre's three halls, and this year was no exception.

Organised by the International Plastic Modeller's Association (IPMA), the event grows every year and the 2018 event, held over two days in November, was fully booked.

Modellers, collectors and suppliers from all over the world were treated to hundreds of intricate displays and announcements by manufacturers.

Themes for the models ranged from military to sci-fi, pop culture and realistic modern vehicles.

There were also more than 140 competitions, a Kit Swap, demonstrations and an Airfix Make & Paint session for young modellers.

Groups and individuals from across the world shared their experiences of the event on Youtube:

Scale Model World 2018
Airfix at Telford 2018

Advertising

Model Trucks, Bikes and Diorama - IPMS Scale Model World 2018, Telford UK [494 Garage]
Telford Scale ModelWorld IPMS 2018
Scale ModelWorld show. Telford 11/11/18
Scale Model World - Competition Area
Telford entertainment Entertainment Latest videos News Telford Local Hubs
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News