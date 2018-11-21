Menu

Year-ending show headlined by Telford's Bangers 'n' Mash with Wolverhampton's Sam Draisey

By Leigh Sanders | Telford entertainment | Published:

Three Shropshire musical organisations are combining one final time in 2018 for a night of live music at The Wakes in Oakengates.

Wolverhampton's Sam Draisey is closing a year of shows from three Telford promoters

Headlined by Telford's Bangers 'n' Mash with support from Wolverhampton's Sam Draisey, the night sees Pale Fire Music, Forge Urban Revival and Left For Dead Records present the end of their 2018 live music programme on November 30.

During 2018, their collaboration has provided a platform for artists to get paid performing original music and raised revenues to support free community events at The Wakes.

Forge Urban Revival, based in Telford, are a profit for purpose organisation supporting the local community. Pale Fire Music are not for profit music promoters, while Left For Dead Records is a respected music shop found on Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury.

READ MORE: Unsigned artist Sam Draisey talks about forthcoming Midlands gigs

The main entertainment will be provided by Bangers 'n' Mash - a three-piece indie grunge band who will be performing new material straight from the studio where they have been writing songs for a new EP.

The support act on the night, Sam Draisey, is a Musicians Union representative who also fronts his own band and appeared as The Ticket's unsigned page star in July last year. He will be performing solo; playing compositions influenced by the likes of Billy Bragg and Frank Turner.

Tickets for the gig, priced at £5, are available from the venue, Left for Dead Records in Shrewsbury, Smash Room Studios on Ketley Business Park and Boomshanka Records in Wellington's Market Annex.

Leigh Sanders

By Leigh Sanders
@LSanders_Star

Senior sub editor for the MNA portfolio and entertainments writer leaning towards features and reviews. Get releases to me at leigh.sanders@expressandstar.co.uk

