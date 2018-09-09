Telford welcomes Spiderman and Jack Sparrow for 2018 Comic Con

Hundreds of visitors of all ages attended the second annual Comic Con in Telford's Southwater Library on Saturday, dressed up as their favourite characters and joining in with workshops.

Among the activities were competitions, exhibitions and a talk from graphic novel artist Dan Berry at the free event.

Nick Watts, 37, from Tettenhall, Wolverhampton, was taking part in a treasure hunt with his wife Helen, 35, and children Lucas, nine, Elliot, five, and Isaac three.

Lucas was wearing a superhero cape while Elliot was in a full Spiderman outfit.

Mrs Watts said: "The kids are big fans of superheroes and video games.

"Lucas enjoyed looking at the Fortnite merchandise and the little ones liked the Lego.

"It's a really nice library and it's great that the event is free."

Amber Aitchison, 12, was dressed up as the Joker waiting for her friends with her mother Rachel, 41.

Rachel, a teaching assistant from Lightmoor, Telford, said the pair enjoyed the event.

"We love it," she said. "We're just waiting for some friends to come along.

"It's nice though that they're all strangers but they get on like friends at Cosplay events.

"We've had a go at the virtual reality workshop where you could see inside buildings in Shropshire."

Joel Hopwood, 31, and Dave Mitchell, 30, from Bishop's Castle, were in impressive Jack Sparrow and Deadpool outfits, and were attracting a lot of attention.

It was the pair's first time at the event, but they said they go to quite a lot over the year.

Joel said: "I change my character quite a lot, we go to about 10 events over the year.

"It's really good here, we like going around in costume and cheering people up.

"People love taking selfies with us, our record is 72 in a day."

Hayley Lawson, library manager, was covered in green dressed as Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy.

She said the event had attracted a wide range of people.

"Hundreds of people of all ages have attended. Comic Cons very much attract a wide range of people of all ages, kids who like superheroes to big kids who have followed Star Wars and Marvel comics for years," she added.

"It's really just to promote library services and to carry on where the International Centre's Comic Con left off.

"We have local stallholders selling merchandise, a sweet stall, Lego stop motion workshops, Anime workshops and Manga workshops."