Incredible! Countdown begins to Telford day of Comicon fun

There will be a variety of free fun activities for families to experience at the library at Southwater Square on Saturday.

There will be photo opportunities with well-known superheroes as well as Lego workshops, VR experience of a Comicon trail around the library and the chance to have a go at popular games.

Comicon refers to the culture of superhero and science fiction comics, books and films. It has a large following, with many enthusiasts dressing up as their favourite characters.

Visitors to Southwater will get the chance to explore an array of professional art work and exhibitions of props and costumes and stalls selling comics, books and memorabilia.

Graphic novel fans will get the opportunity to meet Dan Berry, a well-known graphic novelist and illustrator who will be exhibiting some work from his most recent publication, ‘The Three Rooms in Valerie’s Head’.

He has worked with Image Comics, Blank Slate Books, Great Beast Books, Fanfare books and has independently published anthologies of his own work since 2009.

Anyone interested in the process of creating graphic art and compiling a graphic novel will be able to attend a lecture held by Mr Berry during the day.

For passionate quizzers there will be a Comicon quiz with a special prize for the winning team.

Throughout the day, there will be a Cosplay competition for all ages with three prize categories – under 7s, 7-14 and 14 years and over.

Prizes up for grabs include theatre tickets, signed graphic novels and gift vouchers.

The event is open from 10am to 4.30pm.

Councillor Rae Evans, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for people services, visitor economy and partnerships, said: “The free Comicon event hosted by Southwater Library has proved a real success last year – that’s why it’s back here again with even more fun activities that will ensure a perfect day out for the family. ”