Music festival for Wellington

The expressive arts department of the school in Wellington has made its music festival a popular summer event, showcasing the music talents among its students.

This year's Charltonbury will be held on Tuesday from 5-9pm and is open to everyone in the community.

As well as Charlton there will be students from two other secondary and no less than eight primary schools performing.

Music teacher, Joe Austin, said: "We want to showcase the music we have at Charlton and other schools and also make the school a real part of the community. It is also important to keep music live.

The music will feature everything from gospel to pop chart toppers, West End to film scores.

As well as the school's orchestra and choir, student formed bands will also be performing as well as solo singers.

"The expressive arts department is an integral part of the school and this is one of the ways that we showcase that," Mr Austin said.

Tickets for the event, outside weather permitting, are just £2 in advance and £2.50 on the day.

As well as the live music there will be performances from the school's dance company and drama. Teachers are also getting involved with their own staff band.

During the evening there will also be stalls and sideshows, a bouncy castle, face painting and street food.

The music department of Charlton School has been shortlisted as a finalist in the national, Education in Business Awards, with the winners being named at a reception in London today.

The awards are given to recognised improved standards in education.

Mr Austin said as well as excellent music facilities at Charlton's new site it also had talented and hard working students.

"We have events throughout the year including whole school productions and our Charlton's got Talent showcase evening."