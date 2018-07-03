Action! Wellington cinema group unveils big plans

After years of campaigning under the banner of the Clifton Community Arts Centre project (CCAC) organisers have now unveiled big plans to transform the town's former HSBC bank into a state of the art cinema with a cafe and meeting rooms.

Renamed the Wellington Orbit project, the scheme will require significant funding to revamp the ground and upper floors to create new entertainment and meeting facilities at the site that overlook the railway.

It will feature tiered seats and a bistro on the ground floor, while former officers on the first floor will become a dance studio and art galleries to make use of the natural light that will be made available to community groups and enterprises.

The Orbit evolved following a long-running campaign to bring Wellington's former cinema the Clifton back into use, with directors CCAC now shifting their focus to the former bank building, in Station Road, which shut down in 2016.

The building will become a cinema and arts centre

Fiona Hunter, director of the Clifton project, said: "We fought for the Clifton and didn't win, but we won this place. I for one am absolutely delighted that the support we've had from the public and from the team have got us to this stage. Although it is a lot of hard work I think is really wonderful for Wellington.

"I am sure when we open the doors of the cinema there will be a lot of interest.

"At our public open day held during the town's summer fair, we were five people deep in here such was the level of interest from the community. People were queuing to come inside to take a look. And when you think that the train station is nearby as well. We're ideally placed.

"We're also know that the town council is aware of the parking issues in the town centre and is addressing them."

The group is hoping that once the all the surveys have been completed and the architects complete their designs, the work to restore the arts centre will get under way fairly soon.

In addition to demolishing some internal walls to create the cinema room and studios, there are plans to install a lift for those with mobility issues to access the upstairs rooms, and fit new toilets.

Mrs Hunter said: "We've done an enormous amount of research, including visiting a similar project in Market Drayton. We have pretty good idea how much it will cost and what the income might be, but its still early days."

Up to 400 visitors piled into the old bank on June 9 at the summer fair to check out the rooms where the cinema will be set up in the old bank that was built in 1901 before being occupied by the North Wales Bank.

Major fundraising is underway to raise the money with the help of SITR (social investment tax relief )by offering investors shares to see the dream become a reality and grants. The team has produced a brochure for potential investors to find out more information about the business plan. Those interested in signing up to lend a hand should visit the Wellington Orbit stall in the market on Saturdays for further details.

The cinema group was left disappointed after hopes of getting the old Clifton Cinema off Bridge Road back into use were dashed. The site is now owned by furnishing chain Dunelm and it is being earmarked for flats and shop units.