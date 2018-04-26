Group will mark Telford's golden birthday with Made in Dagenham

Also celebrating nearly five decades in operation is the Telford and District Light Operatic Players (TADLOP) which is performing its adaptation of the workers' rights musical Made in Dagenham to mark the town's milestone.

The stage company was set up in 1972 and since has produced 85 shows with the help of more than 885 performers, ranging from concerts to full blown musicals and the latest effort with be their 86th production.

Sue Pointon, a long time member, says: "I joined in 1983 for TADLOP’s production of Charlie Girl after being invited by a teaching colleague.They were looking for dancers and I plucked up courage and joined.

"I found a very welcoming and fun group. Over the years I have learned to sing, developed acting, discovered directing and just kept dancing. I have found faithful friends and support through the more difficult life experiences. Some 35 years on I really appreciate all the energy, youthfulness and enthusiasm of the society as it is now."

While a relatively newcomer Kurt Hassall, who is about to play his first lead role of Eddie O’Grady with TADLOP, says: “I have been a member for three years joining Tadlop because of the buzz surrounding the company during Anything Goes.

"I heard great things from members at the time and thought I could benefit from a joining a great company like Tadlop. Since joining I have made some incredible friends, and got a new performing family. My confidence has sky rocketed and I have rekindled my love for musical theatre. My favourite role and show is obviously Eddie in Made In Dagenham which is an incredible and challenging role, but I'm loving it."

The musical tells the story of how in 1968 a group of women workers at Ford's Dagenham factory went on strike after their were jobs downgraded. What started as a fight to be recognised as skilled workers, ended in a national fight for equal pay for women.

Made in Dagenham will be at the Oakengates Theatre on April 28 and 29, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets cost £14 from theplacetelford.com