Fatboy Slim announced as Forest Live 2026 headliner at Cannock Chase - how to sign up for exclusive pre-sale access

Norman Cook AKA Fatboy Slim is a pioneer of the 1990s big beat genre, known for his unique blend of funk, acid house, hip-hop, and rock. He has become one of the world’s most in-demand DJs and his phenomenal shows are amongst the most celebrated around.

In 2025, the man himself, Norman Cook celebrates 40 years in music. To mark the occasion, he has released an illustrated book ‘It Ain’t Over Till the Fatboy Sings’ packed full of thrills, spills, beats and repeats. This book is available to order here. Reflecting on four decades in the industry, Norman says: "This year I’ll have been in showbiz for 40 years, and to celebrate that we thought we’d create a big book full of stuff which I’ve kept over the years of my long and chequered career… from pre-Housemartins, through Beats international, Freak power, and of course Fatboy Slim. You’ll see what I’ve kept and what it all means, in one big, beautiful book."

In this year of celebrations, Cook also hit a monumental milestone as he played his 100th Glastonbury set back in June. Now, with the announcement of his 2026 UK dates including those for Forest Live, Fatboy Slim continues to delight and entertain the masses.

Merging stellar performances from world-class acts with beautiful outdoor locations to create an atmosphere like no other, Forest Live will celebrate its 25th Anniversary in 2026 with stunning shows in four forest venues: Forestry England Cannock Chase, Delamere, High Lodge, Thetford and Westonbirt Arboretum.

Fatboy Slim is heading to Cannock Chase in June 2026. Picture Dan Reid

Forestry England manage and care for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests. They use the money Forest Live raises to maintain these beautiful natural areas for everyone to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees.

Last year they planted some 7.4 million trees and welcomed 313 million visits in 2024/25. Everyone in England lives within a one-hour drive of one of the nation’s forests. Over two million people have enjoyed the Forest Live gigs over the last 25 years.

Following a hugely successful run of shows over the past 25 years, this year sees Forestry England present the concert series in partnership with Live Nation’s Cuffe & Taylor for the third year running.

Fatboy Slim will be playing at the following Forestry England events in 2026:

Forestry England High Lodge, Thetford Forest - June 19

Forestry England Delamere - June 20

Forestry England Westonbirt, The National Arboretum - June 24

Forestry England Cannock Chase - June 25

General tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 28 at 10am.

Fans can sign up for information, announcements, and exclusive pre-sale access at forestlive.com.