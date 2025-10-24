Singer-songwriter Tom Grennan confirmed for Ludlow Castle concerts

Grennan will perform at the historic venue on Sunday, July 19, as part of the 2026 Live at Ludlow Castle concert series.

The announcement tops a run of success for the platinum-selling artist, whose most recent full-length album, Everywhere I Went Led Me to Where I Didn't Want to Be, was released in August and became the singer’s third consecutive UK number one album.

A spokesman for the Ludlow organisers said: "Featuring a vibrant, honed and pop-centric sound reminiscent of George Micheal and Prince, the album finds Tom revived, reinvigorated and ready to go again after selling over 120,000 tickets in the last 12 months - including his recent sold-out Grennan ‘25 Arena Tour.

Tom Grennan

"Grennan first entered the UK charts as a guest vocalist on Chase & Status’s 2016 single ‘All Goes Wrong’ but since then his soulful voice and candid lyrics have been a constant presence in contemporary British pop and rock music.

"Following his breakout success, Grennan’s debut full-length, 2018’s Lighting Matches, was certified gold and became one of the best selling debuts of the year whilst his subsequent 2021 album Evering Road hit no. 1 in the UK album charts in its opening week and featured the anthemic hits ‘Little Bit Of Love’ and ‘By Your Side’ which both eventually ranked in the top three most played songs of the year.

"2023 saw Grennan’s third album What Ifs & Maybes released to critical acclaim and features a series of hit collaborations with artists including rapper, boxer and broadcaster KSI and House DJ Joel Corry that show Grennan open as ever to fresh sounds and exciting new ideas."

Now in its fourth season, the Live at Ludlow Castle series has seen sold-out performances from the likes of Elbow, Olly Murs, Jess Glynne, Supergrass, Faithless, Texas and more.

Grennan joins previously announced 2026 headliners Snow Patrol who will perform at Ludlow on July 16; The Human League on Saturday, July 18; The Streets on Thursday, July 23 and Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft who will headline on Saturday, July 25 - with all four shows already sold out.

Pre-sales for local residents (SY7, SY8, HR6, DY14 and WR15 postcodes) will open at 10am on Wednesday, October 29 here.

Andy Smith, head of live for organisers Futuresound Group, said: “We’re so excited to be adding Tom to an incredible host of headliners for Live at Ludlow Castle next summer. This year’s series was our biggest yet but it wouldn’t have happened without the support and trust of Ludlow town. We’re keen to continue building on our long-standing relationship with the castle and its community in order to make next year’s series of concerts better than ever.”

Gemma England, general manager at Ludlow Castle, said: “Another brilliant announcement for our Live at Ludlow Castle Series and we’re excited to welcome Tom to the castle grounds next July. It’s a joy to collaborate with Futuresound on this incredible series every year and next summer’s bill is shaping up to be the best one yet.”

General sale opens at 10am on Friday, October 31 here.

For more information on the series please visit https://www.liveatludlowcastle.co.uk/.