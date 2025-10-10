The Streets announced for Ludlow Castle concerts - here's where and when to buy tickets

Taking to the stage on Thursday, July 23, The Streets will be performing their critically acclaimed album A Grand Don’t Come for Free in full for the first time ever, all within the historic grounds of the Shropshire landmark.

Situated only an hour and a half from Birmingham, this unique performance will be the closest show to The Streets’ hometown since 2024.

Originally released in 2004, A Grand Don’t Come For Free remains one of the most important and influential British albums of the 21st century.

Mike Skinner

Entering the UK charts at No.1, the record went multi-platinum and delivered era-defining singles including ‘Fit But You Know It’, ‘Blinded By The Lights’ and ‘Dry Your Eyes’ which won Mike Skinner a prestigious Ivor Novello award.

The album cemented Skinner as one of the UK’s most original and vital voices, capturing the humour, heartbreak and unfiltered emotion of day to day life with rare poetic clarity.

Performing the album in its entirety, The Streets are giving fans a chance to experience the full story exactly as it was intended: a cinematic journey through love, loss, chaos, heartbreak and hope, delivered with Skinner’s trademark raw honesty and wit.

Mike Skinner said: “A Grand Don’t Come For Free was a moment in time - for me, and for everyone who grew up with it. I wrote it as a story from beginning to end, even studying screenwriting to shape it and without the faintest idea how people would react.

"We’ve been looking for something bold to do with the live show, and we landed here: some tracks have never been played live, others haven’t surfaced in years. It’s a new challenge to bring the whole journey to life on stage, but I have an incredible band and we always give everything every night. So I’m certain we’ll make finding out what happened to that thousand quid a party.”

A spokesman for the promoters said: "The Streets broke through in 2002 with the Mercury Prize-nominated Original Pirate Material – widely regarded as one of the most influential British albums of recent times.

"A Grand Don’t Come For Free followed soon after and since then, The Streets have released four further albums: The Hardest Way to Make an Easy Living (2006), Everything Is Borrowed (2008), Computer and Blues (2011) and last year’s The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light.

"Skinner has also collaborated with a host of British musical royalty including Kano, Fred Again, Greentea Peng and house DJ legend Chris Lorenzo and championed breaking British music through his Mike Skinner LTD label.

"Ever the innovator, Skinner’s latest project, The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light, melds his signature spoken word storytelling with a self-directed film of the same name; weaving a noir-inspired narrative through gritty garage beats and tales of everyday survival.

"Still commanding the stage and gripping audiences with his quintessentially British tongue-in-cheek attitude, his latest material and this very special live performance is all testament to the impact Skinner and The Streets have had, and continue to have across generations of musicians and fans alike."

Andy Smith, Director, Futuresound Group said: “We’re thrilled to be announcing The Streets as the latest headliner for Live at Ludlow Castle next summer. With The Streets joining The Human League, Snow Patrol and Richard Ashcroft, we want next year’s concert series to be even bigger and even better to build on our long-standing relationship with the castle and its incredible community.”

Gemma England, General Manager at Ludlow Castle said: "Another amazing announcement for the Live at Ludlow Castle Series with The Streets performing such a monumental album in full within our castle walls. It’s always a pleasure to be collaborating with Futuresound on these one-of-a-kind events each year and next summer’s line up is looking like it could be the best yet.”

The Streets are the latest act announced for next summer’s Live at Ludlow Castle line up, joining fellow headliners The Human League, Snow Patrol and Richard Ashcroft.

Now in its fourth season, the Live at Ludlow Castle series has performances from the likes of Elbow, Olly Murs, Jess Glynne, Supergrass, Faithless, Texas and more for thousands of fans year on year.

Postcode pre-sale for local residents (SY7, SY8, HR6, DY14, WR15) will open at 10am on Wednesday, October 15 here.

General sale opens at 10am on Friday, October 17 here.

For more information on the series visit https://www.liveatludlowcastle.co.uk/.

-