The band will take to the stage at Ludlow Castle on Thursday, July 16.

Announcing the concert the promoters said: "From debuting in Dundee in 1994 to penning one of the UK’s most played songs of the 21st century, the Northern Irish/Scottish outfit helmed by Gary Lightbody have become synonymous with driving, chiming guitars and plaintive, heartfelt vocals around the world.

"The band’s major-label debut album, 2003’s Final Straw, saw Snow Patrol rise to national fame with its indelible single ‘Run’ helping the album become certified 5x platinum and simultaneously adopted as the anthem for the post-Britpop movement.

Snow Patrol will be headlining at next year's concert series

"It was the band’s subsequent album, however, that rocketed Snow Patrol to international fame. Released in 2006, Eyes Open featured the single ‘Chasing Cars’ which has since soundtracked pivotal TV moments, sold millions of copies around the world, topped countless best-of lists such as Channel 4’s Song of the Decade, amassed 1.6 billion streams to date and has been officially declared by PPL as one of the 21st century’s most played songs.

"From there, Snow Patrol have released four more full-length albums to critical acclaim with their eighth, 2024’s The Forest Is The Path, ending a six-year break which saw the band downsize to a core three-piece. Rocketing straight to no. 1 in the UK Album Charts, The Forest Is The Path only builds upon the band’s incredible legacy as Lightbody’s inimitable musical candour continues to leave audiences breathless."

Snow Patrol will be joined in Ludlow by the renowned English singer-songwriter and musician Corinne Bailey Rae and Northern Irish garage-rock rising stars The Florentinas.

Now in its fourth season, the Live at Ludlow Castle series has seen sold-out performances from the likes of Elbow, Olly Murs, Jess Glynne, Supergrass, Faithless, Texas and more.

Thousands of people have attended the concert series

Snow Patrol join previously announced 2026 headliners The Human League who will take to the stage at Ludlow Castle on Saturday, July 18, and Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft who will headline on Saturday, July 25 with both shows already sold out.

Richard Ashcroft

Ludlow postcode pre-sale tickets open at 10am on Wednesday, October 8, here.

General sale opens at 10am on Friday, October 10, here.

Andy Smith, head of live at Futuresound Group, said: “We’re so excited to be announcing these incredible artists for Live at Ludlow Castle next summer. This year’s series was our biggest to date but it wouldn’t have happened without the support and trust of Ludlow town. We want next year to be even better and to build on our long-standing relationship with the castle and its community.”

Gemma England, general manager at Ludlow Castle, said: “Two more great announcements for our Live at Ludlow Castle Series and we look forward to welcoming Snow Patrol and Richard Ashcroft to the castle next year. It’s an absolute joy to be collaborating with Futuresound on these amazing events every year and next summer’s line up is looking fantastic already.”

For more information on the series visit www.liveatludlowcastle.co.uk/.