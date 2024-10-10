Packed weekend of festive fun announced for Ludlow Winter Festival - find out what's on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The popular event that looks to bring the community together will return between November 22 and 24. Ludlow Town Council works in partnership with Ludlow Chamber of Trade, St Laurence's Church, Ludlow Castle, Orleton Young Farmers and Ludlow Assembly Rooms to provide the three-day celebration and showcase.

The festive weekend begins on on Friday, November 22 with late-night shopping where Ludlow's independent shops will be open late. Orleton's Young Farmers will also light up the town with their tractor run and Santa on the square.

Meanwhile, comedy fans can enjoy the "laugh-out-loud" show Grotto at Ludlow Assembly Rooms and poetry enthusiasts can enjoy a relaxed evening at St Laurence's Church that is hosting open mic poetry and music, beer, wine and pizza.

The south Shropshire town's Rotary Club's Tree of Light is returning this year to mark the memory of loved ones, commemorate milestones or to send greetings to friends and family. Money raised will support local charities and organisations.

Ludlow's Winter Festival will return in November, picture: Ludlow Town Council

A torch-lit procession across Market Square with carols led by The Rockspring Community Choir completes the festival opening before Saturday offers a full day of activities including craft stalls, bell ringing, and food and drink that will also be on offer. Additionally, Ludlow's assembly rooms will host what the town council describes as the "critically acclaimed" Simon & Garfunkel Story.

A highlight of Saturday will be the anticipated Christmas lights switch-on - hosted by Sunshine Radio. There will be local performances including pantomime stars from Ludwig Theatre Company, Paul Berick, Macy O and X Factor star Russell Jones. Families will also have the opportunity to meet Father Christmas and reindeers at Ludlow College.

Visitors to the town can experience Ludlow's seasonal market that features a variety of food and drink stalls, a teddy adoption centre, and more.

Elsewhere, the festival will close with 'Mistletoe Magic' - a seasonal concert with Choral Diversity at St Laurence's Church. Local shops will also stay open on Sunday for visitors to shop for unique gifts and festive treats, as well as Ludlow's Sunday market.

The south Shropshire town's historic castle will host a Christmas Tree Trail that will run throughout the festival and continue into winter season - alongside their Santa's grotto. The trail will be included in castle admission prices and offers a magical way to explore the castle grounds, showcasing trees decorated by local groups, with trees donated by Farlow Nursery.

Visitors can vote for their favourite tree and enjoy Ludlow Chamber of Trade's tree theme with a 'hunt the golden tree' trail through the town's independent businesses - encouraging visitors to explore Ludlow while enjoying specially painted trees by local artists.

Mayor of Ludlow, Councillor Beverley Waite is looking forward to the festival.

She said: "Ludlow Winter Festival is a fantastic example of what our community can achieve when we come together.

"From family-friendly activities to cultural performances, this event truly offers something for everyone. We look forward to welcoming residents and visitors to share in the joy of the season and experience the very best of Ludlow."

Further information on the line-up and on ticketed events can be found at: ludlow.gov.uk