Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Comedian and writer, Jo Brand, and her daughter Maisie, enjoyed a Lavazza coffee at the Old Bakehouse in Ludlow on Sunday after the TV star had appeared at the Ludlow Fringe Festival.

'The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice' host was interviewed by Alistair McGowan on Saturday evening at Bill's Kitchen as part of the festival, and stuck around the following day.

The Old Bakehouse opened in 2018, and offers various menus, coffee and cake, and rents out two holiday apartments that sit at the top of the property.

The TV star spent 45 minutes sitting outside at the restaurant with her daughter Maisie, before posing for a picture with the Old Bakehouse's staff.

Jo Brand and her daughter, Maisie visited the Old Bakehouse restaurant in Ludlow on Sunday

For waitress Keira Hollingsworth, serving a celebrity was a new experience.

The 19-year-old said: "I’ve never met anyone famous before so it was a bit of a surprise to see her.

"It’s quite a quiet town in Ludlow and not a lot really goes on so it was quite exciting for it to happen.

"I’d seen that people said they saw her around town previously.

"They were really chilled and had a coffee outside."

Ludlow's Fringe Festival 2024 took place between Thursday, June 13 and Sunday, June 23. The event celebrates arts and culture and sees celebrity guests visit the town.

Office manager of the Old Bakehouse, Terrie Siveter, hopes to see the star visit again.

"The waitresses that I spoke to said she was really pleasant and lovely," said Terrie. "We’d happily welcome Jo back with welcome arms - and if she could spread the word to her celebrity friends then that would be fantastic!

"It’s great to see people like that within the business experiencing what we offer.

"You don’t see it every day but it was great."