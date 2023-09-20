Charities set to benefit from proceeds of the summer's Richards Castle Soap Box Derby

Richards Castle Soap Box Derby 2023

The Richards Castle Soap Box Derby brings thousands of people out to watch assorted amazing contraptions race their way downhill near Ludlow.

Richards Castle will be holding a joint celebration on Friday, September 29, a popular monthly 'pub and grub' night combines with the annual presentation to local charities from the soap box derby.

Humphrey Salwey, the soap box derby committee chairman, said: “It will be a great opportunity for our local residents who support the soap box in June each year to hear more about how funds raised locally help support local charities and the services they can continue to offer to local people.”

Each year the soap box derby event on the last Sunday in June raises over £10,000 for local charities.

This year's events saw the second best ever gate sales and the committee are pleased to be able to support Orleton Recreational Trust, Marches Family Network and Ludlow Sight and Hearing Loss Groups as its three main charities.

Donations will also be made to the fire service, police, air cadets, WI and the All Saints Church and village hall.

Next Friday's event will take place in the village hall, with a bar open from 5pm and food served from the Pie-oneers with a selection of delicious homemade pies.