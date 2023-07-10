Sponsor steps up to support big south Shropshire party in the park

aa

Party in the Park (PitP) 2023 will be sponsored by fibre broadband specialist SWS Broadband and take place at the playing fields in Bishop’s Castle on Saturday, July 22.

PitP aims to promote the music of established as well as up and coming young musicians in south Shropshire. And SWS is its first commercial sponsor.

The event was originally established in 2010 to celebrate the successful grant application by a group of local mothers to develop a cycle track and play area for children.

In addition to the 12 bands playing there will be food outlets, stalls, a licensed bar, a bouncy castle and other family activities on offer to the 2000 people expected to attend.

Pete Carty, chair of Centre Stage, the organising committee, said: “This has become a very important annual event in our town.

“For young bands, some only just teenagers, to play on a big stage through a proper PA and on the same bill as experienced musicians is a fabulous opportunity.

"A couple of them who appeared at the very first PitP have since gone on to forge careers in the music business.

"While we are incredibly grateful for the generous support in kind received from the town council and other local businesses, we would like to welcome SWS Broadband on board as our first commercial sponsor.”

Monies raised in previous years has gone towards part funding the recording and production of CDs, purchase of instruments and a rehearsal studio for young musicians in Bishop’s Castle.

Pamela Bonsall, community engagement manager at SWS Broadband said: “As a local company rooted in the communities we serve, SWS is happy to be supporting this excellent annual event.

"It is important for us to not only develop improved connectivity through fibre broadband in small towns like Bishop’s Castle, but also make a significant contribution to its cultural activity and sustainability.”

Doors open at 12 noon and tickets for PitP 2023 are £30 for a family (two adults, two children), £12 for adults, £6 for kids eight to 12 and free for those under seven years old.

They are available to purchase from the following outlets as well as at the entrance gate on the day: The Happy Bap and Six Bells, Bishop’s Castle and The Stables, Craven Arms.