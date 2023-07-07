Air Ambulance helicopter to lead the parade at Albrighton Fayre returning this weekend

Albrighton Fayre in 2017. Honey Corns 8 and Georgie Whale 10 have a go at hoopla

The flypast will take place over and along Albrighton High Street this Saturday for the return of the annual fayre.

The Fayre starts at 10am on July 8 when the High Street will be closed off to allow many stalls to display produce and goods for sale.

A parade of floats, this year including many tractors with trailers and vintage vehicles, will travel through the village centre.

Jennings fun fair will be set up and there will also be free entertainment including Punch & Judy, circus performers, face painting and live music from 10am to 4pm. There is no charge to join in the fun.

Rod Smith, a member of the Fayre Committee and the secretary of Albrighton & District Civic Society, said: “We are very pleased to welcome the air ambulance to our village.

"The Air Ambulance Charity will be moving its headquarters from Stourbridge to Albrighton this month and will be playing an important part in our community.

"It’s Helicopter Helipod will be in a prominent position on the High Street for people to inspect on Fayre day.

“Even better, is that the working helicopter will make a “flypast” over and along the High Street to launch the street parade at 2.15pm which will provide a stunning start to the afternoon session."

Street entertainers and exotic zoo animals are booked and there will be several food stalls and the local pubs, restaurants and cafes will be pleased to see visitors. Organisers also expect there to be BBQ stalls and a pig roast.

Albrighton Fayre in 2017. Craig Loy from Newcastle and his quirky business: The Fizzy Tap

Many local voluntary organisations will have stalls with competitions and prizes as well as the commercial stalls and the many local shops will be welcoming visitors.

RAF Cosford will have its PT team providing a display and there will be several singers including Trade Mark Blud, Village Vocals, Michaela Folger and Paige Murphy on the music stage.

