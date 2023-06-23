Notification Settings

Shropshire farmers plan tractor run to raise awareness of mental health

By Matthew PanterChurch StrettonSouth Shropshire entertainmentPublished:

A group of Shropshire farmers are aiming to raise awareness of mental health issues and general safety within their industry.

James Wyke, Ben Cooke, Oscar Lewis and Henry Evans.
Oscar Lewis, James Wyke, Ben Cooke and Henry Evans have arranged a tractor run for Sunday, July 2.

It will take place from The Bridges pub in Ratlinghope, before heading over The Stiperstones, stopping in Bishop’s Castle before returning to the pub.

The route is approximately 26 miles and the group are hoping to raise as much money as possible for The Farm Safety Foundation's Yellow Wellies charity.

Oscar said: "We want to raise as much awareness as we can about mental health in the farming industry, that is the primary reason for planning this run.

"Many of us involved have directly, or indirectly been affected by someone that has been impacted by mental health issues or lack of farm safety in the farming community.

"We feel like more should be done to help raise awareness and help those in need and so we are support Yellow Wellies.

"It works closely with farmers, aged 16-40, in all walks of life, to deal with the most pressing issues we face in this day in age."

The event will offer breakfast and hot drink in the morning, with a barbecue planned for after the run to make it a real family fun day.

The cost to enter the tractor run is £10 and is cash only.

The event starts at 11am and returns by 3.30pm. For more details, email thebridgestractorrun@hotmail.com

To support the fundraising effort, visit justgiving.com/page/thebridgestractorrun2023

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

