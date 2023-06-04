Bullet trains and diggers among stars of the show at model railway exhibition

Arline Wilson [c]with her Blakecaster Exhibition. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography

The Craven Arms and District Model Railway Exhibition took place at Ludlow Racecourse, attracting hardcore enthusiasts and day-tripping families alike.

Stars of the show included models of Japanese bullet trains, which were "very exciting and constantly on the move," according to committee member Chris Rowlatt, as well a scale replica of the London Underground's Metropolitan line.

Nigel Harrold with his Sugar Creek Exhibition. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography

Outside, there was an area which had "wonderful" models of diggers and excavators, lifting and moving sand. Another exhibit which went down well with enthusiasts was a model of Bishop's Castle railway station, made by the Bishop's Castle Railway Society.

"This was its first outing," said Chris. "There were a lot of photographs being taken. It was a real treat to have a local group that is extremely lively bringing this beautiful model. It was extraordinary."

From left, Martin Morris with his Albert Road Exhibition, Chris Jamison and David Finney. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography

On the day as a whole, he added: "It was great fun. We had no idea it was going to be so good. It was a brilliant show. There were so many people there.

"They seemed thrilled with it. We've been working hard preparing for it.

"The exhibitors were very pleased with how it went. It was a lovely day with the weather as well, and the location helped.

"We always look forward to this show each year. We're already planning for next year."