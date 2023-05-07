Here come the girls! Countdown to Ladies Day at Ludlow Racecourse

It's almost time for Ladies' Day again

From elegant dresses, to stylish hairdos and hats, visitors to Ludlow Races on Sunday, May 14, will have the chance to put on their best frocks and enjoy a day of shopping, eating, drinking at this special event.

Amid a full race card, visitors to the racecourse are invited to take part in Best Dressed and Best Hat competitions, which will be judged by Rosie Blossett.

Simon Sherwood, clerk of the course at Ludlow Races said: “We have had a great season so far, and Ladies' Day is always a special occasion.

"This year we have made bigger plans for it than ever before as we look to continually develop our offering to racegoers.

"I know a lot of the team here always look forward to seeing all the wonderful outfits on Ladies’ Day as well as browsing the independent stalls we have.”

Ladies' Day has grown in popularity since it was first introduced, with the day providing an opportunity for racegoers to shop, eat and drink while enjoying an afternoon of racing action.

This year, ladies will have the chance to let their hair down at the after party, with entertainment from local band Call Of The Kracken from 6pm.

For those who want to capture the day, there will be a selfie station where people can share photos to social media with the hashtag #ludlowladies2023.

The winning photograph will be awarded two tickets for a return trip to Ludlow Racecourse as a prize.

Anyone that wants to treat themselves, or someone else, is invited to book lunch hospitality in the Windsor Marquee for £60 a person.

The first race of the day will be at 2.05pm. The gates will open to the public two hours prior to the first race.

A complimentary shuttle bus will pick visitors up from Ludlow railway station and take them back after the last race.