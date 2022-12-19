Ludlow Spring Festival is back – and with a new venue for 2023

Ludlow Spring Festival will return next year with a new venue

Organisers have today announced the return of Ludlow Spring Festival, which will take place at Ludlow Rugby Club from Friday, May 12, to Sunday, May 14.

The move comes as an opportunity for the team to grow the event, develop new ideas and work in collaboration with staff at the rugby club.

It will bring together a variety of regional produce, including beer sellers and food, as well as live music and a classic car show in the form of the Marches Transport Festival.

Award-winning local brewers will be present at the event, giving visitors the opportunity to sample some of Shropshire's best real ales.

There will also be plenty of local wines, ciders, liqueurs and alcohol-free options as well.

A range of artisan food producers will be on hand to guide people when choosing products ahead of the Ludlow Food Festival in September 2023.

Live music will range from jazz to blues, Latin to folk, and the Marches Transport Festival car show will feature pre-war vehicles right through to modern day classics.

Early bird tickets are available to buy online from £6 to the end of February.

Multi-day and family discounted tickets available also. Gate prices will be higher.

Opening times for the event will be 11am to 9pm on the Friday, 10am to 9pm on the Saturday and 11am to 4pm on the Sunday.

Ludlow Spring Festival's neighbouring festival – the Ludlow Food Festival – will take place at its usual venue next year, Ludlow Castle.