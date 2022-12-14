The Quarter-Final Countdown: County's game show record-breaker to return to screens this week

Tom Stevenson on Countdown

Tom Stevenson, from Burford, near Ludlow, impressed the nation in his last appearance on the beloved Channel 4 game show in October, winning all eight rounds he took part in and setting a new record conundrum time.

This Thursday, he'll be back on our TVs competing in the series quarter-finals.

The 21-year-old student said it was great to be back in front of the clock.

He said: "It was nice, great to be back. It's always nice to meet other contestants, having watched them over the last few weeks, and it was nice to be recognised.

"I was quite surprised, in a sense, to do so well the first time. I didn't really set myself any expectations, I was just going on and seeing what happened. Very 'what will be, will be'."

On his last appearance, Tom was the first contestant to win all eight of the rounds he took part in, gained the highest score in one programme of 154 and set the record time of three seconds for solving a conundrum.

He added: "It's still strange to me. I sit at home and play along and there's been some really amazing contestants through the years, and I feel they're all much more worthy of it than I am. But it's nice to have the accolade."

Tom Stevenson, meeting host Richard Osman on Countdown: Champion of Champions

Tom, who is studying Media and Culture with English Literature at Worcester University, has plans to train as an English teacher once he finishes his studies.

If he is successful, Tom will do battle again in the semis on December 21, and the final is set to air on December 23.