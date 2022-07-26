Bishop's Castle set to come together this weekend for celebration of the community

Bishop Castle’s SpArC Theatre

Bishop’s Castle Community Partnership and the town council have come together to organise the Bishop’s Castle Community Celebration Day on Saturday (July 30).

Keith Whiddon, of the community partnership, said: "This Community Celebration Day will be run like a trade convention, with more than 40 of Bishop’s Castle’s amazing community projects, clubs, societies and organisations having stands to showcase their work and to recruit new volunteers.

"The whole community has been invited to attend, as well as many Shropshire VIPs."

He added that they are thinking big by using the whole SpArC centre inside and out!

There are set to be sports activities, demonstrations, children’s film, refreshments, music and entertainment from local community groups, bands and choirs.

Mr Whiddon added: "The aim is to engage as many local people as possible with the vast range of opportunities for getting involved in community projects, clubs, societies, to improve community health and wellbeing by providing opportunities for participation and reducing social isolation."

Organisers also want to use the event to talk to the community about their needs, issues and priorities post-covid.

The event will be a way of ensuring that the town council and the Community Partnership hear how local people want to see the Town move forward after the pandemic.

Issues and ideas raised by the community at the event will help to form the updated Community-Led Town Plan help to shape the future direction of the town.